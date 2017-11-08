Hutto officer describes Sgt. Chris Kelley’s condition when they found him

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — In Day 2 of the murder trial for Colby Williamson, Lt. Dwain Johnson with the Hutto Police Department testified about what he saw when he pulled up the the scene where Sgt. Chris Kelley was hit.

Johnson’s dash cam video was shown in court. In the video, you can see another officer giving Kelley CPR and you can hear Johnson saying to Kelley, “Come on Kelley, fight, come on.”

Even though Kelley hadn’t been pronounced dead yet, Johnson could be heard saying Kelley had been killed. Johnson said from all of the blood he saw and from his experience as an officer, he knew Kelley didn’t make it.

A Williamson County paramedic who responded to the scene after Johnson, testified Kelley did not have a pulse and at no point was he breathing while they tried to resuscitate him.

Dr. Kendall Crowns, deputy medical examiner at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office testified the cause of Kelley’s death was blunt force injury to the head. He confirmed it was consistent with a vehicle being driven into or onto the victim.

In opening statements, the defense claimed Kelley’s fractured skull was caused when he fell onto the pavement. However, Dr. Crowns said he doesn’t believe that fall would’ve caused the type of fractures he saw on Kelley’s skull.

