Husband, wife were part of praise team at First Baptist Church

Robert and Shani Corrigan moved to Texas after he retired from the Air Force (WLNS Photo)
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Robert and Shani Corrigan often sang worship for First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. They were high school sweethearts and originally from Michigan, CNN affiliate WWTV reported.

Robert Corrigan served in the Air Force for 29 years, according to Clare County, Michigan, director of Veterans Services Renee Haley. The couple, both were 51 years old, moved to Texas after Robert retired.

Haley told CNN they have two sons in the military. Another son died last year and the pastor at First Baptist Church officiated the funeral.

People in their hometown of Harrison, Michigan, hosted a vigil for them, and Robert’s mother spoke with CNN affiliate WDIV.

“God is in control, and I know that my son and my daughter-in-law are in the arms of Jesus,” she said. “I know that.”

