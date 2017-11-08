Devoted, longtime church members killed in shooting

KXAN Staff Published:
Therese Sagan Rodriguez and Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez. (Courtesy: Regina Rodriguez)
Therese Sagan Rodriguez and Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez. (Courtesy: Regina Rodriguez)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Ricardo “Richard” Rodriguez and his wife Theresa were longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, CNN reports.

Richard, 64, and Theresa, 66, were active in their church and would sometimes take their grandchildren there as well. Richard’s daughter, Regina, told CNN the children were not with them on the day of the shooting.

“The oldest ones, they’re the ones that are taking it hard,” Regina said. “Especially my Justin — he really looked up to my dad… just waiting for my dad to pull up when he would come on the weekends.”

