Church elder, wife killed in shooting were expecting 4th great-grandchild

Related Coverage All 26 victims killed in Sutherland Springs church shooting identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — If you remember one thing about Dennis and Sara Johnson, two of the 26 victims in the Sutherland Springs church shooting, their family would want it to be the devoted lives they led together.

“We want them remembered for the amazing people they were and not for how their lives ended,” their daughter Kati Wall told NBC News. Dennis, 77, and Sara, 68, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary in July and were expecting their fourth great-grandchild.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up for the family of the couple has raised close to $8,000. The page, set up by an extended family member, describes the Johnsons as members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs for 11 years, following 25 years with the First Baptist Church of Floresville.

Dennis was an appointed church elder and veteran of both the Army National Guard and the United States Navy Reserve. The page says Sara devoted much of her life to caring for children, “both as a loving grandmother and a volunteer in a church nursery for over 30 years.”

More recently, Sara worked for Pfeil’s Home and Garden in Floresville, about 12 miles southwest of Sutherland Springs.

A family member said the two were “the kindest people you would ever know.”