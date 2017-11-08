Central Texas man arrested in slaying of woman, toddler

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Central Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a toddler believed to be his daughter and the child’s mother.

McLennan County jail records show 26-year-old Christopher Paul Weiss of Temple was being held without bond Wednesday on a capital murder charge.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara says Weiss was arrested late Tuesday over the deaths of 24-year-old Valarie Martinez and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah.

McNamara says Weiss is married to another woman and his spouse was with him when he arrested during a traffic stop in Temple. The sheriff says Weiss allegedly had a relationship with Martinez and she bore his child.

The victims were discovered Sunday near a reservoir 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Waco.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney to speak for Weiss.