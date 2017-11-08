UTPD sees increase in 911 calls involving homeless population

UT students walk toward West Campus. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of calls involving the homeless and transient community being reported to the University of Texas at Austin Police Department has substantially increased over the last five years. The calls coming in have been both on and off campus.

“What we’re seeing, I think our numbers highlight that more individuals have come into this area,” said UTPD Chief David Carter.

Carter explained that after a homeless individual assaulted a UT student two weeks ago, UT and APD have been working together to make sure both departments know about the various crimes they’re coming across in the West Campus area.

UTPD Number of Calls
Involving Transient/Homeless
2013: 55
2014: 55
2015: 107
2016: 157
2017 YTD: 145

“One of the things that we certainly recognized before, we didn’t know right away that a student had been assaulted off campus,” Carter said of the assault in late October. “But the fact that we didn’t know right away, we reviewed the communication protocols with APD–who are our partners.”

Previously APD, which handles 911 calls off-campus, would only tell UTPD about incidents that fell under the guidelines of the Clery Act.

“The last assault that was reported, which was a great concern to the UT community, didn’t actually fit the definitions within the Clery because of the fact that it wasn’t a major assault,” Carter said. “So, what we’ve asked to do and APD is going to do as well, is share any time there is a violent interaction between two people whether it involves a UT student or not, and share it if it’s in the area known as West Campus.”

