Austin’s Altierus Career College set to close

Related Coverage Accreditation issue could jeopardize other for-profit Austin colleges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All but three of Zenith Education Group’s 24 campuses, including Altierus Career College in north Austin, are set to close in the coming months.

The announcement came Wednesday, impacting the former Everest College campus that sits at the corner of Springdale Road and US 290. The fate sounds familiar to colleges like ITT Technical Institute, Le Cordon Bleu and Career Point.

In a statement on its website, Zenith Education Group wrote, “Over the past few years, it has become evident to us that many of our campuses are located in areas that are geographically inconvenient for under-served students or not built to accommodate the programs that we want and need to offer.”

There are currently 125 students at the Austin campus, with programs that include Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting, Medical Billing, Coding and Computer Information Technology, among others.

You may recall a year ago, Career Point College abruptly shut its doors. KXAN caught up with Sherry Flemings, a student who at the time was just 8 weeks shy of becoming a registered nurse. She says she feels for students not sure what to expect next.

“I was in the same boat, so was my peers, we didn’t know which way to go, we didn’t have direction, but we remained united and we stuck together. And when we stuck together, we got results. So don’t give up. Stay strong,” Flemings said.

Ultimately, she was able to get her degree.

“We went through a lot of stress, but you know, with stress and stuff we were still able to persevere and we were able to accomplish our dream and stuff. And I always wanted to be a registered nurse and I pushed hard regardless of whatever outcome it was, I was going to push to get this degree. And I did get it and I’m proud,” she said.

Altierus says students will be meeting individually with team members to discuss their academic plans. The Austin location is said to remain open until students graduate next year.

When Zenith Education Group acquired the Everest campuses in 2015 , they immediately converted them to non-profit status. Many closures we’ve seen are for-profit colleges.