Army veteran, wife were visiting church for first time when they were killed

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Robert and Karen Marshall were visiting First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs for the first time on Sunday. The couple recently moved to Texas to be closer to Karen’s family and they were looking for a new church to join, WPXI reports.

Both husband and wife were 56 years old. Robert was an Army veteran who served in Korea, according to WPXI in Pittsburgh. Karen was also in the service but she was planning on retiring soon.

Robert’s father, Robert Marshall Sr., said he found out about his son and daughter-in-law’s death on his birthday.