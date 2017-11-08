Armed suspect leads to police response in Floresville before vice president’s visit

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man with a pistol has been reported at Pecan Park in Floresville, according to KSAT12.

Video from the scene shows police with guns drawn, a helicopter overhead and K-9s near the park. KSAT reports the incident began when someone fired shots at a nursing home.

While there are no reports of any injuries, police are searching for a possible suspect about a mile south of the Floresville High School football stadium where Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during a 7 p.m. vigil honoring the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

KXAN’s Steffi Lee says there is already a long line of people waiting to enter the football stadium.

Floresville is about 12 miles southwest of Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were killed Sunday at the First Baptist Church.

There’s already a long line of people waiting to get into @FloresvilleISD’s football stadium for tonight’s vigil at 7pm to honor victims of the church shooting in #SutherlandSprings. pic.twitter.com/MEucYBqdnz — Steffi Lee TV (@SteffiLeeTV) November 8, 2017