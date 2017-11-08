Armed suspect leads to police response in Floresville before vice president’s visit

By Published: Updated:
Law enforcement search for possibly armed suspect in Floresville on Nov. 8, 2017 (Photo via WOAI)
Law enforcement search for possibly armed suspect in Floresville on Nov. 8, 2017 (Photo via WOAI)

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man with a pistol has been reported at Pecan Park in Floresville, according to KSAT12.

Video from the scene shows police with guns drawn, a helicopter overhead and K-9s near the park. KSAT reports the incident began when someone fired shots at a nursing home.

While there are no reports of any injuries, police are searching for a possible suspect about a mile south of the Floresville High School football stadium where Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during a 7 p.m. vigil honoring the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

KXAN’s Steffi Lee says there is already a long line of people waiting to enter the football stadium.

Floresville is about 12 miles southwest of Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were killed Sunday at the First Baptist Church.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information from the scene. 

Law enforcement search for possibly armed suspect in Floresville on Nov. 8, 2017 (Photo via WOAI)
Law enforcement search for possibly armed suspect in Floresville on Nov. 8, 2017 (Photo via WOAI)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s