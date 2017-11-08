110 million Netflix users targeted in email scam

WTMH Staff Published: Updated:
Netflix (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Netflix (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Netflix has issued a warning to its customers about a new email scam targeting viewers.

The company says the scam is targeting 110 million Netflix customers. Users get an email that appears to come from Netflix with the subject line, “Your Suspension Notification,” and it tells users that Netflix needs them to update their billing information.

The link in the email takes victims to a fake website, where they are asked to enter their customer information, including credit card numbers.

Netflix customers can safely update their information through the Netflix website itself, and are advised to just delete an email that looks suspicious.

