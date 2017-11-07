VIDEO: Dollar General cashier shot during robbery in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Dallas are releasing surveillance video of a suspect who they say shot and killed a Dollar General cashier during a robbery.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General located on Sunnyvale Street in south Dallas on Monday, Nov. 6. Police say the suspect came into the store around 7 p.m. and demanded money from the cashier.

At the time, the cashier pulled out the cash register drawer and handed it over to the suspect. The robber fired one shot, which struck the 27-year-old cashier in the chest. Gabrielle Simmons was taken to the hospital where she died from her injury.

The suspect ran away from the scene and headed westbound on 52nd Street. He had on distressed jeans, a dark-colored hoodie, a turquoise baseball cap, black tennis shoes and he carried a gym bag.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the detective working the case at 214-671-3647. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.