Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Austin in two weeks — to speak at the Republican Governor’s Association annual conference.

The conference is an annual event where GOP governors from across the nation meet to talk about policy priorities and how Republicans are doing in their states. This year, they will also talk about the 36 gubernatorial elections coming up in 2018.

Pence will be at the conference Nov. 15 as a featured speaker.

Before being elected Vice President, Pence served as the governor of Indiana from 2013 to the beginning of this year.

Pence has previously visited Texas as Vice President to survey damage in Corpus Christie after Hurricane Harvey. He is also scheduled to visit Sutherland Springs, Texas, in the wake of Sunday’s church shooting there.