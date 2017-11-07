Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Austin

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Austin in two weeks — to speak at the Republican Governor’s Association annual conference.

The conference is an annual event where GOP governors from across the nation meet to talk about policy priorities and how Republicans are doing in their states. This year, they will also talk about the 36 gubernatorial elections coming up in 2018.

Pence will be at the conference Nov. 15 as a featured speaker.

Before being elected Vice President, Pence served as the governor of Indiana from 2013 to the beginning of this year.

Pence has previously visited Texas as Vice President to survey damage in Corpus Christie after Hurricane Harvey. He is also scheduled to visit Sutherland Springs, Texas, in the wake of Sunday’s church shooting there.

Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talk as they prepare to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talk as they prepare to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s