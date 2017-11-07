Sigma Alpha Epsilon suspends University of Texas chapter after hazing complaints

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at the University of Texas at Austin has been suspended due to “health-and-safety concerns” according to the national chapter of the organization.

The charter for Texas Rho also failed to adhere to the national organization’s standards and expectations. The national chapter says the suspension will last until the current membership has graduated or for at least four years, depending on which comes first.

UT’s chapter was founded in 1882. The national organization says they received tips reporting about hazing and they say that does not live up to their values.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon has zero tolerance for any actions or behaviors that are not consistent with our mission and our creed, “The True Gentleman.” We are committed to the safety and well-being of our members and others with whom they interact. Furthermore, we will not hesitate to impose sanctions when guidelines are not being followed,” said the organization in a press release.

The fraternity believes they can still re-establish the UT chapter after the suspension.

In 2015, two SAE members were charged with assault after a neighbor confronted them about loud music that had been playing at the house for several hours. The arrest came during Roundup, the annual, weekend-long recruiting event for Greek organizations at the University of Texas.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Phil Prazan takes a look at the university’s response to the suspension.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon University of Texas at Austin chapter location. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Sigma Alpha Epsilon University of Texas at Austin chapter location. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Sigma Alpha Epsilon University of Texas at Austin chapter location. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
Sigma Alpha Epsilon University of Texas at Austin chapter location. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s