AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter at the University of Texas at Austin has been suspended due to “health-and-safety concerns” according to the national chapter of the organization.

The charter for Texas Rho also failed to adhere to the national organization’s standards and expectations. The national chapter says the suspension will last until the current membership has graduated or for at least four years, depending on which comes first.

UT’s chapter was founded in 1882. The national organization says they received tips reporting about hazing and they say that does not live up to their values.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon has zero tolerance for any actions or behaviors that are not consistent with our mission and our creed, “The True Gentleman.” We are committed to the safety and well-being of our members and others with whom they interact. Furthermore, we will not hesitate to impose sanctions when guidelines are not being followed,” said the organization in a press release.

The fraternity believes they can still re-establish the UT chapter after the suspension.

In 2015, two SAE members were charged with assault after a neighbor confronted them about loud music that had been playing at the house for several hours. The arrest came during Roundup, the annual, weekend-long recruiting event for Greek organizations at the University of Texas.

