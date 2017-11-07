Travis County voters approve infrastructure bonds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two bond initiatives totaling $185 million for transportation and parks projects were approved by Travis County voters on Tuesday.

With both items passing, homeowners with an average home valued at $305,173 will pay around $24 more per year.

The transportation and road safety bond package, valued at $93.4 million, includes projects mainly in the eastern half of the county. The largest of which will be extending Harold Green Road from State Highway 130 to Austin Colony Boulevard. The new 2-lane road will also have dedicated bike lanes and sidewalks at a cost of $11.8 million.

A new 4-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks on South Pleasant Valley Road from Farm to Market 1373 to Bradshaw Road will also be included in the bond, at $9.5 million.

The parks and open spaces bond package, valued at $91.5 million, includes the $23.5 million Bee Creek Sports Complex, $10.5 million Onion Creek Greenway improvements and Northeast Metro Park Soccer Fields improvements at $8.3 million and conservation easements throughout the county, valued at $16.6 million.

The Bee Creek Sports Complex funding will build a new sports complex with synthetic turf fields, sports lighting, hiking, biking, and walking trail, picnic areas, playgrounds, and other site improvements. The improvements to the Northeast Metro Park Soccer Fields includes converting four of the soccer fields to synthetic turf and to install sports lighting.