UT banned torches, masks day before rally by ‘American Fascist’ group

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New details about the demonstrators wearing masks and carrying torches, who were asked to leave the University of Texas at Austin campus early Saturday morning, have been released by UT Police Chief David Carter.

The group demonstrating appears to be a Euro-centric “American Fascist” group.

Chief Carter explained that his officers were already on alert for these kinds of demonstrations with Antifa protests and counter protests scheduled all throughout the day Saturday.

UTPD officers on patrol saw the people carrying torches walking along the south side of the mall just after midnight — Carter said no one called 911 about the demonstrators. The chief said it was a small group of 15 or 20 people gathered.

An officer on patrol notified his sergeant and approached the demonstrators.

“The individuals that came on campus didn’t violate any criminal law, so police couldn’t arrest them, but we do have the authority to identify people who come on campus and to see, ‘Are you supposed to be here? And are you authorized to be engaged in whatever the particular issue is?'” Carter explained.

“The officer basically said, ‘We have rules on campus that say, you can’t march with a torch, you can’t come on campus with your face covered during a demonstration or otherwise,'” Carter said, explaining that these rules are relatively recent.

Within a minute, Carter said a majority of the demonstrators left campus, heading south from the South Mall. The officer on scene talked to the demonstrator close to him. “[The demonstrator] was not a student, not a faculty or staff member there, and said he didn’t realize that they couldn’t be there, but he left,” Carter said.

The chief said the core mission of the university is that it’s here for teaching and research. “It is a limited public forum which means it’s not truly a public place, in other words you have to have a reason to be here.”

He added that police don’t normally interfere with people who are just going about campus, but if you’re not affiliated with the university, political activity, protest and demonstration are not allowed.

“There’s a whole variety of affinity groups out there, what specific group [this was]? I can’t tell you at this point,” Carter said. “We’re looking at — there are extremist groups and there’s a variety of different groups that are out there discussing their particular point of view. In this particular group, I think they referred to themselves as a patriot group.”

A group called Patriot Front posted a video on YouTube showing the demonstration. Patriot Front also posted to Twitter, saying they were behind the demonstration at UT Austin Saturday. Another tweet also suggests they demonstrated in daylight hours in Austin as well.

Patriot Front describes their ideology as “American Fascism” and many of the comments in their manifesto suggest a prioritization of white culture, or at least culture of those with European ancestry.

“When our European ancestors first came to this savage continent they had a variety of purpose, but set against the harsh life on the frontier and the common enemy in the strange, unexplored reaches of America yet to be touched by civilization, they found a common cause and a common identity as Americans,” their manifesto reads. “Our people face complete annihilation as our culture and heritage are attacked from all sides.”

The video posted of the UT Austin demonstration shows the demonstrators entering a parking lot, running toward the South Mall — just in front of the George Washington statue — carrying American and Texas flags.

Most of those in attendance were wearing black shirts and hats with bandanas covering their mouths. One man begins making a speech in the video and UT police cars are seen gathering behind the group.

On Nov. 4, UTPD tweeted around 12:04 a.m. that patrolling officers found the group.They noted that the group was predominantly white males. UTPD said the group immediately extinguished their flames and left campus without further incident.

UT President Greg Fenves issued a letter denouncing hate on campus after this demonstration. He noted that people who have been warned about the campus rules and still return to campus are subject to arrest.

“The actions of white supremacists and other hate groups are completely anathema to UT’s values, and I abhor what they represent,” Fenves said.

This comes after the Texas Exes UT alumni organization cancelled the torchlight rally tradition before the OU rivalry football game out of concern following the Charlottesville protests.