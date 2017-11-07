Texas CB Holton Hill suspended for remainder of season

KXAN Sports Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas junior defensive back Holton Hill has been suspended for the rest of the 2017 season for a violation of team rules. The school announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, adding Hill will be allowed to participate in practice and is still a member of the team.

Hill was having the best season of his Longhorn career with two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns) and six pass break-up’s in nine games. Hill was second on the team in tackles with 51 trailing only linebacker Malik Jefferson.

The junior from Houston is eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. Bleacher Report’s NFL expert Matt Miller lists Hill as a possible first round pick in the 2018 draft.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s