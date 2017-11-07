Texas CB Holton Hill suspended for remainder of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas junior defensive back Holton Hill has been suspended for the rest of the 2017 season for a violation of team rules. The school announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, adding Hill will be allowed to participate in practice and is still a member of the team.

Hill was having the best season of his Longhorn career with two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns) and six pass break-up’s in nine games. Hill was second on the team in tackles with 51 trailing only linebacker Malik Jefferson.

The junior from Houston is eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. Bleacher Report’s NFL expert Matt Miller lists Hill as a possible first round pick in the 2018 draft.