SWAT team called to area around South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The SWAT team has been called to the 1100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, in the same area of the Alamo Drafthouse theater and Lamar Union apartment and retail complex.

Austin police say they were called at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday for a barricaded person. Officers say no one has been injured and they do not have the person in custody yet.

Treadwell Street has been shut down until further notice.

Police say they will hold a briefing soon and provide updates on their social media.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information. 

