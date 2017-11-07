Round Rock teen accused of robbing Austin bank was identified by his mother

Related Coverage Donut shirt-wearing suspect robs north Austin bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 18-year-old who police say robbed a north Austin bank last week while wearing a donut-print hoodie was arrested after being identified by his mother.

Maxwell Chase Harding-Stanley has been charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.

Harding-Stanley, of Round Rock, is accused of robbing the Chase Bank at 9901 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin — just north of Rundberg Lane — at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to an arrest warrant, he approached a teller and gave her a robbery demand note written on notebook paper. The teller said the note threatened that the teenager had a weapon.

Police say Hardin-Stanley then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The following day, a tipster alerted police that the robber was Harding-Stanley, and noted the suspect’s eyes were a light greenish color that stands out — similar to what the bank teller told police.

Detectives went to the suspect’s house where Harding-Stanley’s mother was shown surveillance photos of the bank robber. She identified the person in the photos as her son, the arrest warrant continues.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail Monday on a $30,000 bond and as of Tuesday afternoon was still in jail. Online records show he was previously booked into the jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury–family violence and criminal mischief in November 2016.