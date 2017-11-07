Rep. Dawnna Dukes blames fellow Austin Democrats for her absences

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Dawnna Dukes claims fellow Austin area Democrats intentionally made her look more absent than she was during the 2017 legislative session.

In a live-streamed event moderated by Evan Smith of the Texas Tribune, she specifically said Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin was “the ringleader” and Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, “followed up”.

Despite her claim, the representative was still not at her desk when lawmakers began their daily work on the House floor. However, many times she did show up, but late.

According to Texas House journals, Dukes was marked with an unexcused absence 56 out of 100 of the roll call votes during the regular legislative session (January-May). She missed eight out of the 25 roll call votes during the special session (July-August). Roll call votes are the first vote lawmakers make when they show up to work every day the full House is called together.

Rep. Dukes told Smith no one voted for her.

“At 10 o’clock when the legislature goes into session, it’s generally been that the freshman would go and they would push everyone’s button,” said Dukes. “Mostly one has a deskmate or another member close by, they would vote for them when they are not on the floor.”

It is very common for Texas House members to cast each other’s votes — via desk button — when a colleague is not at their desk. Some around the Capitol call it “ghost voting.” It is rare for that to occur during crucial votes or votes on legislation.

“Furthermore even if you are there and you get up and go in the lounge to eat or go into your office, or you take a meeting and you miss a vote, usually someone knows how you’re going to vote and they will vote for you,” said Dukes.

Dukes lays the blame on Howard and Israel for not voting for her when she wasn’t at her desk, room or building. She says her fellow Democrats are also working against her in her re-election campaign to remove her from office.

“I’m sorry that she feels that way,” Rep. Howard told KXAN through a spokesperson. “I was not working as any kind of a ringleader against her. I have stayed out of this race and I intend to continue to stay out of this race.”

Rep. Israel through a spokesperson said she “didn’t feel compelled to comment.”

Dukes recently won a major victory after prosecutors dismissed felony and misdemeanor corruption charges. Dukes says a car accident years ago has led to ongoing medical issues that plagued her through the 2015 and 2017 legislative sessions.

Rep. Dukes is up for election in the March 2018 primary and says she’s healthy enough to serve in office another term.