Motorcyclist killed in southeast Austin on Sunday identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 26-year-old motorcyclist killed in southeast Austin on Sunday has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:19 a.m. on Nov. 5 in a neighborhood across State Highway 71 from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Police say Zachary Ryan Alexander-Ball was riding his Yamaha motorcycle north on Thornberry Road at a high rate of speed that morning. When he came up to a sharp curve turning east onto Crozier Lane, police said Alexander-Ball struck a metal gate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

Austin police said this was the 59th traffic fatality this year, compared to 60 fatalities at the same time in 2016.

 

