Mother of newborn girl found in north Austin dumpster arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of the newborn baby girl found in a dumpster two weeks ago has been arrested and identified by police.

Althea Johnson, 27, was arrested Tuesday morning and is facing a charge of abandoning a child, a second-degree felony.

The newborn was found in a dumpster at the Mira Vista Apartment at 9601 Middle Fiskville Rd., near Rundberg Lane, around 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 25.

A witness said the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby. The girl remains in the hospital in stable condition.

An Austin police child abuse detective will be speaking about the case Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. KXAN will live stream the press briefing online.