Man accused of killing Hutto police officer faces murder trial

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — More than two years after Hutto Police Sgt. Chris Kelley was killed in the line of duty while chasing after a suspect, the man who authorities say killed him is facing a Williamson County jury.

Colby Ray Williamson’s, 29, murder trial started Monday with jury selection. Opening arguments started Tuesday morning in Judge Rick Kennon’s court. The Williamson County District Attorney’s says a grand jury decided to not pursue capital murder charges against Williamson in this case.

Williamson told detectives he took control of Sgt. Kelley’s vehicle and he backed over Kelley, 37, during a struggle for the steering wheel.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say the incident unfolded around 10 a.m. on June 24, 2015 on Herrera Trail in Hutto where a police officer tried to pull Williamson over for a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and led officers on a chase, according to court documents. During the pursuit, Williamson crashed his car on Herrera Trail and ran away.

Sgt. Kelley found Williamson a few minutes later at a home on Wren Cove. Williamson told detectives Sgt. Kelley approached him and told him “he was being detained and attempted to handcuff him,” according to the affidavit. Williamson said he was able to push Kelley to the ground and ran to Kelley’s vehicle and got in the driver’s seat, the affidavit continued. Kelley caught up with the suspect and was standing at the open driver’s door trying to get a handle on the steering wheel and apply pressure to the brake with his foot when Williamson put the car into reverse and ran over Kelley, according to court documents.

When officers pulled up to the home on Wren Cove, they saw Kelley struggling with the suspect. One officer said he saw “Kelley fall from the driver side door of his patrol vehicle and saw the patrol vehicle run over his body.” One sergeant jumped out of his vehicle to provide emergency aid to Kelley while another sergeant continued to pursue Williamson — who was still in Kelley’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.

At the corner of Decker Drive and Creek Ledge Drive, the suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run again, but officers were able to catch him.

Kelley was taken to Seton Medical Center Williamson, where he died a short time later.

Williamson faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

