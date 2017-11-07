Guest pastor and extended family of 8 died in church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Since Pastor Frank Pomeroy was out of town, Bryan Holcombe filled in as guest pastor at First Baptist Chuch of Sutherland Springs on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Holcombe’s wife, Karla, was in attendance as well as their children and grandchildren. A total of nine people from the extended Holcombe family, who are all from the nearby town of Floresville, were at the church.

Bryan and Karla Holcombe’s two sons, Danny (Marc) Holcombe and John Holcombe were there. John was there with his wife, Crystal, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Crystal’s five children from a previous relationship were also in attendance. Three of the children died; the other two were injured. John survived. Authorities are counting Crystal’s unborn child as one of the deceased victims.

John’s brother, Danny, died along with his 18-month-old son Noah Holcombe — the youngest victim of the attack, according to a GoFundMe page.

A GoFundMe site for the extended Holcombe family has raised more than $400,000. The page was created by a friend of Sarah Holcombe Slavin, the daughter of Bryan and Karla. The page creator said Sarah would have been at the service as well but she was running late that day.

Family members killed:

Bryan Holcombe

Karla Holcombe

Danny (Marc) Holcombe

Noah Holcombe

Crystal Holcombe

Emily Hill

Megan Hill

Greg Hill

Crystal’s unborn baby