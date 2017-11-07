GoFundMe creates hub for Sutherland Springs donation pages

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Crowdfunding website GoFundMe has compiled a “centralized hub” of donation pages for victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

One million dollars has been raised by more than 15,000 donors on the various pages, the company said. Twenty-six people were killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday, Nov. 5, after shooter Devin Kelley opened fire around 11:20 a.m.

Around $500,000 has been raised for a single donation page for the Holcombe family, which lost nine members of their family in the church shooting. Authorities are counting Crystal Holcombe’s unborn child as one of the deceased victims.

Another fundraising campaign listed on the website has raised more than $60,000 for a 5-year-old shot five times during the shooting, who recently came out of surgery.

You can find the donation hub on GoFundMe’s website here. Currently, there are 19 fundraising campaigns listed on the donation hub.