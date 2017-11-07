Funeral set for DPS trooper killed in crash on I-35

Related Coverage DPS trooper dies after being struck on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN/KWKT) — Funeral services for a DPS trooper killed while working a traffic stop has been set for later this week.

Trooper Thomas Nipper, 63, died on Saturday when a driver in a pickup truck slammed into the back of his patrol car, a Dodge Charger, while he was sitting in it. DPS says Nipper had pulled over a Mazda passenger car on southbound Interstate 35 near mile 296 — near US Highway 290 in Temple, Texas when he was hit around 3:05 p.m.

The passenger in the truck refused medical treatment, but the driver and the driver of the Mazda both went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nipper went to the hospital, but later died.

Nipper’s visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 North Main St. in Belton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Dr. in Temple. Interment will be at the North Belton Cemetery at 1500 North Main St. in Belton.

The family asks that instead of flowers, people donate to the Houston Survivors 100 Club, which helps families of fallen officers.

“Today Texas and our DPS family lost one of our finest. Trooper Nipper was a hard-working and selfless man, who proudly served and protected the people of this state. His commitment to duty and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said.

Nipper began working as a trooper in January 1983 and was stationed in Temple. DPS said he is the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

“The men and women who make the commitment to keeping us safe are every day heroes, and we should always remember the risks and sacrifices they make to serve their fellow Texans,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a statement.

Texas has a Move Over law that requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to the officer when possible or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit if the driver must stay in that lane. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour. Violators can be fined up to $2,000.