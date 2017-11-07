Election roundup: Central Texas school bonds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous school districts across Central Texas had bonds on the ballot. Here is a rundown of whether or not they passed.

Austin ISD Bond – Passed

The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a bond election for $1,050,984,000. Despite the record amount of bond money, the district says the bond would not increase the tax rate.

Voters approved the proposition with nearly 70 percent of votes in favor of the bond.

Bastrop ISD Bond – Failed

Voters defeated the $88.5 million bond with 2,960 votes to 1,637. If passed, the projected total tax rate would have increased 2.05 cents. The bond was to be used to add upgrades and additions to Bastrop High School along with the completion of Cedar Creek High School.

The money would have also been spent to expand Bastrop Middle and Cedar Creek Middle Schools along with the opening of a third middle school. More information can be found here.

Lake Travis ISD Bonds – Passed

Voters overwhelmingly approved two Lake Travis ISD propositions. The district’s $253 million bond was approved 2,785 votes to 874. The bond includes a new middle school, a new elementary school and improvements to Lake Travis High School. Read more about the items here.

The district’s Tax Rate Swap was also approved by voters with 2,679 votes to 956.

Leander ISD Bond – Passed

Voters in Leander ISD approved a $454.4 million bond program to address enrollment growth, as well as safety enhancements and building improvements for existing facilities.

The measure won with 3,730 votes to 1,864.

As a result, Vandegrift High School will get an additional building with 14 new classrooms. The proposition also includes $3 million to improve the roads around Vandegrift and Four Points Middle School.