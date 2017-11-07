Election Day turnout expected to be dismal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday is Election Day and if early voting numbers are a sign of interest in the election, the Travis County Clerk is predicting just 10-percent of the 727,000 registered voters will come to the polls.

“On Election Day we typically double the amount of people who come for early voting,” says Dana DeBeauvoir, Travis County Clerk. “Since about 5.5 percent voted early, we’re expecting about double that on Election Day.”

According to the League of Women Voters, the number one reason voters head to the polls is because they feel a connection to their county and about what they are voting. The county clerk says voters may not feel impacted by what’s on the ballot.

Items on the ballot for Central Texas voters include a billion dollar AISD school bond that would not raise the tax rate. Voters in Leander and Lake Travis ISD will also vote on school bonds that will not raise taxes. In Bastrop a school bond would raise taxes by $2 per month. In Travis County voters will decide on two propositions that would improve roads and parks totally more than $184-million. Those bonds would raise the tax bill by $24 per year. Statewide, voters will decide on seven constitutional amendments.

DeBeauvoir believes letting voters go to any voting location helps improve turnout.

“We do think based on what voters have told us that it is helpful in their lives, it makes it a lot more convenient, and therefore we are seeing fewer marginal voters, the ones who miss Election Day because something comes up,” DeBeauvoir says.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said the types of items on the ballot typically don’t drive voters to the polls when it’s not a mid-term or Presidential Election.

Polls are open from 7a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kate Weidaw is LIVE at the Travis County Clerk’s office on KXAN News Today with what you should pay attention to on the ballot