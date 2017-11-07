Church shooting survivor: ‘I could see bullets flying’

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — It was a typical Sunday of worship — until a gunman shattered the peace inside. Roseanne Solis is one of the 20 people injured in a shooting at her church in Sutherland Springs. Twenty-six more didn’t make it.

“I could see the bullets flying,” Solis told KXAS as she was recovering at home. She has bandages wrapped around her left shoulder.

She ducked and crawled under a church pew when she heard the first gunshots. She’ll never forget the smell of gunpowder or seeing the carpet in front of her splintering, and the man’s feet walking back and forth through the aisles.

After a man confronted the shooter and chased him off, Solis’ sister came and took her to the hospital. Now, she’s clinging to her faith, despite the events she lived through and the many friends she lost.

“Because the Lord doesn’t want me yet, that’s why. Because he doesn’t want to take me yet,” Solis said to KXAS. “When it’s your time, you go. When it’s not your time, you don’t go, and I was lucky — one of the lucky ones.”