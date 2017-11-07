Church shooting survivor: ‘I could see bullets flying’

By Published: Updated:
Roseanne Solis survived a shooting at her church in Sutherland Springs (KXAS Photo)
Roseanne Solis survived a shooting at her church in Sutherland Springs (KXAS Photo)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — It was a typical Sunday of worship — until a gunman shattered the peace inside.  Roseanne Solis is one of the 20 people injured in a shooting at her church in Sutherland Springs. Twenty-six more didn’t make it.

“I could see the bullets flying,” Solis told KXAS as she was recovering at home. She has bandages wrapped around her left shoulder.

She ducked and crawled under a church pew when she heard the first gunshots. She’ll never forget the smell of gunpowder or seeing the carpet in front of her splintering, and the man’s feet walking back and forth through the aisles.

After a man confronted the shooter and chased him off, Solis’ sister came and took her to the hospital. Now, she’s clinging to her faith, despite the events she lived through and the many friends she lost.

“Because the Lord doesn’t want me yet, that’s why. Because he doesn’t want to take me yet,” Solis said to KXAS. “When it’s your time, you go. When it’s not your time, you don’t go, and I was lucky — one of the lucky ones.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s