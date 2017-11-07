Austin ISD $1 billion bond passing in early voting

KXAN Staff Published:
Deepark Middle School students learn about Pakistan through virtual reality. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The largest bond proposal in Austin Independent School District’s history is leading by a large margin among early voters.

The bond was passing with 68 percent of the votes cast in early voting. You can follow real-time results here.

The $1,050,984,000 bond proposition was shaped by the district’s Facility Master Plan, which serves as a guideline for all AISD facilities over the next 25 years. The bond package was the culmination of almost two years of intensive work. The bond touches almost every campus in AISD. The district’s bond page lists projects at each campus.

The district organized the plan into three types of bond projects:

  • District-wide projects — aimed to benefit all students. (Examples: buses, technology upgrades)
  • New and modernized schools, including:
    • New northeast Austin middle school
    • New Casis, Govalle, Menchaca, and T.A. Brown elementary schools
    • New southwest Austin elementary school
    • New Eastside Memorial ECHS at original L.C. Anderson campus
    • Modernizations at Ann Richards, Bowie, Eastside, LBJ, Murchison, Brentwood, Northwest and Blazier
  • Reinvention programs – for 21st century learning
    • Early College High Schools
    • Fine arts renovations
    • LBJ ECHS Medical High School

