Apple users annoyed with iOS 11 glitch, company offers workaround

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you recently updated your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 11 and it’s autocorrecting your letter “i” to the letter “A” with a symbol, you’re not alone! You don’t have fat fingers.
While Apple is working to fix the glitch, the company posted on its website on how you can implement a workaround for the time being.
Here’s what you can do:
- Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
- Tap .
- For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”
The company plans to fix the issue in a future software update.