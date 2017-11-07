Apple users annoyed with iOS 11 glitch, company offers workaround

iPhone "I" issue. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you recently updated your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to iOS 11 and it’s autocorrecting your letter “i” to the letter “A” with a symbol, you’re not alone! You don’t have fat fingers.

While Apple is working to fix the glitch, the company posted on its website on how you can implement a workaround for the time being.

Here’s what you can do:

  1. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.
  2. Tap .
  3. For Phrase, type an upper-case “I”. For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”

The company plans to fix the issue in a future software update.

