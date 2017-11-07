11-year-old boy accused of robbing woman with toy gun

Published:
An 11-year-old Arkansas boy is accused of robbing a woman at an ATM. (KARK)
An 11-year-old Arkansas boy is accused of robbing a woman at an ATM. (KARK)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An 11-year-old boy is facing a charge of aggravated robbery in juvenile court after police say he tried to rob a woman at an ATM Saturday night in Little Rock, Ark.

Police say the weapon he pointed at her was a toy.

The 68-year-old victim told police the boy hit her in the face with a plastic gun after she got into her car and tried to lock the door but accidentally rolled down the window instead. The victim said there were three other boys with the suspect.

Officers searching the area found four boys matching the description nearby. The toy gun was found near them on the ground.

The other three boys were released to their parents without charges.

