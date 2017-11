ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 35 in Round Rock last week has been identified as 38-year-old Alisa Enjoli Chapman.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at around 7:17 p.m. Round Rock police say Chapman was hit in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

At the time, authorities did not have her name but an autopsy positively identified her. The driver in the crash stayed at the scene.