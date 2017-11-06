VIDEO: Female football fan charged with slapping cop

The Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police have charged a 30-year-old nurse with felony battery on a police officer for her part in a videotaped altercation with a detective at a University of Miami football game.

Police said Bridget Freitas slapped an officer while being carried out during Miami’s win Saturday over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

The officer then hits her in the face with his fist. His full name has not been released.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

Jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon. She did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

