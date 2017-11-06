Texas police sergeant found dead at headquarters with self-inflicted wound

Sgt. Freddy Dietz Jr.
Sgt. Freddy Dietz Jr. (Photo via YourBasin.com)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KMID) — San Angelo is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who was found dead Monday morning at the police department.

According to a release from the SAPD, Sgt. Freddy Dietz Jr. was found dead around 10:41 a.m. at the police department with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Dietz’s body will be transported to Lubbock County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“The Department is asking the members of the community to keep the Dietz family and Police Department in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to a release form the SAPD.

