Sutherland Springs church pastor, wife speak for first time since shooting

By Published:
Frank and Sherri Pomeroy speaking about the shooting at their church on Nov. 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
Pastor Frank and Sherri Pomeroy speaking about the shooting at their church on Nov. 6, 2017. (KXAN Photo)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly all of Pastor Frank Pomeroy’s flock were killed or injured when a gunman opened fire on the small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. He and his wife, Sherri, were out of town at the time, but returned the next day.

Their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was among the 26 people killed. Twenty were injured.

“With as much tragedy as that entails for our family, we don’t want to overshadow the other lives lost yesterday,” said Sherri Pomeroy at a news conference Monday morning. “We lost more than Belle yesterday — and one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely and vice versa.”

Sherri Pomeroy said she flew back from Florida, and Frank Pomeroy said they spent a long night with their children and grandchildren processing the shooting.

“Our church was not comprised of members or parishioners, we were a very close family,” Sherri Pomeroy said. ‘We ate together, we laughed together, we cried together and we worshiped together. Now, most of our church family is gone — our building is probably beyond repair, and the few of us that are left behind lost tragically yesterday.”

Frank Pomeroy has been the pastor at First Baptist Church for 15 years. He told the media that ultimately Christ must be lifted up, even amidst the devastation.

“I would submit this to everyone — my families here and you guys there — whatever life brings to you, lean on the lord rather than your own understanding,” Frank Pomeroy said. “I don’t understand, but I know my God does.”

 

