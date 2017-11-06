Spurs coach refuses to talk basketball, focuses on church shooting instead

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns Sunday in San Antonio, but players and coaches had other issues on their minds.

Players embraced before their game and held a moment of silence for the 26 people killed and about 20 injured in a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning. Lights were dimmed at the AT&T Center, which is about 31 miles away from the First Baptist Church where the shooting happened.

After the game, Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich chose not to comment on the 112-95 win, and instead shifted the focus to the victims and their families.

“We won a basketball game, but considering everything that’s going on today — it’s pretty meaningless,” Popovich said. “When you think about the tragedy that those families are suffering, it’s just inconceivable and impossible to put your head around. So I think talking about basketball tonight is pretty inappropriate. So you guys have a good night.”

Our hearts are with our neighbors in Sutherland Springs. We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected by this senseless, evil tragedy. — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 6, 2017

Popovich has been known to take a stand on major political issues in the past. Amid the debate about NFL players’ social activism when it comes to the National Anthem, the Spurs stood during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and then linked arms as a message played on the big screen calling for people to come together to promote social justice, freedom of speech and equal opportunity for education and economic advancement.

The Spurs play their next game at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.