New sensory safe playground offers all kids a welcoming environment

KXAN Staff Published:
Children and their parents try out the new equipment at grand opening of the We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
Children and their parents try out the new equipment at grand opening of the We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin welcomed its first sensory safe playground on Sunday.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is designed to be a safe space for children with autism, special needs and neurotypical development (or, not on the autism spectrum). In other words — all kids.

That means they have padded equipment and quiet, individual play rooms.

The gym’s staff also helps parents keep an eye on their children.

Parents say playgrounds like this allow their children to be themselves.

“You’re always kind of on defense when parents will give you kind of the look, like, ‘Well, can’t you control your kids?’” said Chris Morrison, a father of two children with autism. “Well, I can, but it’s a different situation. Here, they totally understand.”

The gym also lets parents buy playground equipment to take home.

