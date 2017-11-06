‘Nearly everyone’ in church hurt or killed, Sheriff says in Monday update

By Published: Updated:
Wilson County sheriff Joe Tackitt gives an update on the Sutherland Springs church shooting investigation Nov. 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Wilson County sheriff Joe Tackitt gives an update on the Sutherland Springs church shooting investigation Nov. 6, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — About 20 people are recovering in the hospital after a deadly church shooting Sunday morning in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt reported Monday morning. He said they were in stable condition. Not including the suspect, 26 people died.

“I think nearly everyone had some type of injury,” Tackitt said.

Between 12 and 14 children were hurt or killed, Tackitt said. They stick out to him most, and he’ll have a hard time getting the scene out of his head.

“I guess it hasn’t really hit yet,” Tackitt said. “It will. They were good people.”

Tackitt said he knew several people in the First Baptist Church, but he did not know the gunman and doesn’t believe many people there knew him.

Tackitt confirmed that the visiting pastor was one of the victims. The church’s pastor was out of town with his wife when the shooting occurred, the Associated Press reported, but his 14-year-old daughter was one of those who died.

A neighbor’s daughter heard the gunfire, and that man grabbed his weapon and came forward to confront the shooter. He said the man who came forward doesn’t want to be called a hero — but the sheriff says he is one.

Investigators will begin working again at 8 a.m.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s