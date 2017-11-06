Mother believes she was the victim of another rock throwing on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though it’s been more than a year since drivers on Interstate 35 have had to worry about rocks being thrown at them, one east Austin woman believes her car was hit by a rock thrown this past weekend.
She tells KXAN News she was driving north on I-35 on Saturday near the 38 1/2 Street bridge when a large brown rock was catapulted toward her windshield. It struck her side mirror, leaving only a scratch and pushing it inward. But the impact was enough to freak out the mother and her kids.
In 2016, Patrick Johnson was accused of the “lion’s share” of rock throwing cases along I-35 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in one of the most dangerous cases.
He was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2016.
KXAN has covered how a rock which hit Kenneth Johnson’s windshield left him with brain damage and the ability to only speak a few words.