Mother believes she was the victim of another rock throwing on I-35

The 38 1/2 Street Bridge overlooking I-35 where an Austin woman believes a rock was thrown at her vehicle. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though it’s been more than a year since drivers on Interstate 35 have had to worry about rocks being thrown at them, one east Austin woman believes her car was hit by a rock thrown this past weekend.

She tells KXAN News she was driving north on I-35 on Saturday near the 38 1/2 Street bridge when a large brown rock was catapulted toward her windshield. It struck her side mirror, leaving only a scratch and pushing it inward. But the impact was enough to freak out the mother and her kids.

  • She wants other Austin drivers to be aware of this incident, KXAN’s Alyssa Goard explains why tonight on KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m. 

In 2016, Patrick Johnson was accused of the “lion’s share” of rock throwing cases along I-35 and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in one of the most dangerous cases.

He was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child in September 2016.

KXAN has covered how a rock which hit Kenneth Johnson’s windshield left him with brain damage and the ability to only speak a few words.

