Man charged with aggravated assault in I-35 shooting spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified a man accused of shooting at cars with an assault rifle along an 18-mile stretch of Interstate 35 Saturday morning.

Late Sunday night Rolando Martinez, 25, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd-degree felony. Four people including a 7-year-old girl were hit. The child remains in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

Austin police say the shooting began before 2 a.m. Saturday and ended around 3:15 a.m. Calls to 911 came in from multiple places along I-35, stretching from south Austin at Stassney Lane up to Wells Branch Parkway.

“We have a lot of crime scenes. We have several people that were injured in this,” said Austin Police Assistant Chief Joseph Chacon on Saturday.

Around 3:15 a.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety found an abandoned vehicle with a gun inside near I-35 and US 290. Officials arrested Martinez at a home without incident.

Martinez’ bond is set at $1,000,000.