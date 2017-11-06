H-E-B launches statewide checkstand donation campaign for church victims

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — H-E-B has launched a statewide donation campaign to help the families of those killed and injured in the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

The grocery store chain is also donating $150,000 to the victims and their families.

H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas will, starting Monday, give customers the opportunity to make $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100 donations during checkout.

The company says they will work through the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where 26 people were killed Sunday, to respond to the shooting directly.

“It is our hope that H-E-B’s donations, along with our loyal customers’ support, will help our neighbors in Sutherland Springs,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “This is a difficult situation for many as they grieve and face unimaginable loss.”

Additionally, H-E-B stores in Floresville and La Vernia are providing food and supplies to community support centers and local schools, the company said.