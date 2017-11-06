‘Everybody’s going to know somebody’: Small town connections on display after shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — In a town as small as the one thrust into the international spotlight by Sunday’s horrific mass shooting, it’s hard to imagine anyone there not having some connection to the chaos.

David Casillas has more than one. “I’m still shocked,” he said. “I’m still shocked.”

It was a little after noon on Sunday when Casillas got out of a different church service and looked at his phone. The messages and notifications were overwhelming. He drove to the First Baptist Church, just a little ways down the road from his home in Sutherland Springs. In an interview with KXAN just outside the crime scene tape still blocking the road up to the building Monday morning, Casillas said he beat some first responders there.

“We got here right after everything happened,” he said. “So to see dead bodies on the front lawn, on the side of the church, it’s horrific, man. It’s horrific.”

Seasoned investigators, including the Wilson County sheriff, won’t forget the scene, and neither will Casillas. He knew a number of people in the congregation “including the pastor, his wife, his daughter.”

Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri spoke to reporters for the first time following the shooting Monday morning. Their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, was among the 26 killed in the attack.

Casillas’ connections to the house of worship don’t stop there; his brother-in-law used the church once a month — with Pomeroy’s blessing — to deliver sermons of his own, he said. “I proposed to my wife at this church. And so, you know, it means a lot to this community and my family.”

The community never saw it coming; that’s why Casillas is here in the first place. “I lost my oldest son in 2005 to a shooting,” he said, “and I moved to this little, small, country town because of that.”

He moved to get away, but violence found him and hundreds more who call this small town home.

“Everybody’s going to know somebody in that church that passed away or got hurt,” Casillas said.

