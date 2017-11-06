Crash involving alleged San Marcos stalker injures three young children

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A stalking incident in San Marcos led police on a high-speed chase to New Braunfels, ending in a crash that injured six people including the suspect, Monday morning.

A woman called San Marcos police just after 9:30 a.m. and said Macleen William Trainor, 27, was stalking her daughter and was currently outside her workplace, Bonham Prekindergarten School.

A responding officer, who saw the suspect vehicle near the school, learned from the woman that he had texted her daughter a picture of a gun and knew that police were looking for him. He also allegedly texted a threat to use the gun on himself because “he was not going back to jail,” according to San Marcos police.

As an officer ordered Trainor out of his pickup truck, police said the suspect refused the officer’s orders and drove down State Highway 123 and then to Farm to Market 1101.

Police say the pursuit, which reached speeds up to 100 mph, came to an end when Trainor crashed into two vehicles — a sedan and a minivan — at the intersection of FM 1101 and FM 306 in New Braunfels.

Trainor was ejected from his truck during the crash and taken to University Hospital in critical condition, New Braunfels police said. A 52-year-old woman from New Braunfels driving the minivan and her three children inside — ages 2, 2 and 4 — all were injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the 2-year-old children was later taken to University Hospital to treat serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police say the driver of the sedan, a 71-year-old man from New Braunfels, was treated by paramedics at the crash scene and released.

Once Trainor recovers, San Marcos police plan to charge him with stalking and the New Braunfels Police Department will charge him with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Online jail records show Trainor has been booked into the Hays County Jail on more than a dozen occasions since 2007, including evading arrest and aggravated assault charges in November 2016.