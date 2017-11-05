What we know about the victims in the church shooting

Related Coverage More than 20 dead after gunman opens fire at church near San Antonio

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — As details emerge from the mass shooting at a church in the small town southeast of San Antonio, parishoners are also releasing information on the victims.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports more than 20 people were killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs Sunday morning. Another couple dozen people were injured.

The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to town.

The San Antonio Express News talked to Amanda Mosel who said her 13-year-old goddaughter was killed in the shooting.