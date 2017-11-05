4 facts about red heads on National Red Head Day

Got red hair? Today is your day to celebrate!

Today is National Love Your Red Hair Day. The holiday was started by sisters Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti back in 2015. They encourage people to post photos of their red hair on social media using #LoveYourRedHairDay.

To help you celebrate, here are four fun facts about redheads:

  1. Less than 2 percent of the world’s population have red hair, making it the rarest hair color in the world. It’s the result of the mutated MC1R gene. If both parents carry that gene, their child has a 25% chance of getting lovely, red locks, even if the parents don’t have red hair themselves.
  2. Red hair will never turn gray. Instead, the pigment simply fades over time. Redheads usually end up with blonde or silvery white hair when they get older.
  3. Redheads have less hair on their heads. On average, someone with red hair has 90,000 strands of hair. Blonds have 110,000 strands of hair on average and brunettes have the most with 140,000 strands of hair.
  4. Red hair isn’t the only thing that’s rare. A high portion of people who are left handed are also redheads.

