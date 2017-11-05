Texas Monthly BBQ Fest sees its largest crowd yet

Brisket at the Texas Monthly's Barbecue Fest on Nov. 5, 2017.
Brisket at the Texas Monthly's Barbecue Fest on Nov. 5, 2017.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Organizers of the 8th Annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest said it attracted its biggest crowd yet on Sunday.

About 4,000 people RSVP’d to the event held at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. And some attendees waited at least an hour in line to sample brisket, ribs, sausage and just about any other smoked meat you can think of.

More than 30 barbecue joints from across the state were represented, including seven from Austin.

Some attendees flew all the way from California and said the barbecue is well worth the trip.

“In L.A., we don’t really have barbecue. It’s mostly Mississippi-influence, meaning we heat it covered in barbecue sauce,” said Ray Ramirez, who attended the festival. “Texas barbecue is all about high-quality meats alongside with salt and pepper. Barbecue sauce never touches the meat. On the side. Let the meat shine. Let the salt and pepper just do its magic.”

Aside from the star of the show – the barbecue – guests also enjoyed live music, desserts, drinks and lawn games.

Organizers said they’re thinking about ways to grow this popular food festival even more next year.

The Austin restaurants that participated were:

  • Cooper’s Old Time Pit Barb-B-Que
  • Franklin Barbecue
  • la Barbecue
  • Micklethwait Craft Meats
  • Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew
  • Terry Black’s Barbecue
  • Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

