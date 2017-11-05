TCSO hosts public safety day with focus on stolen cars

Related Coverage Dozens arrested in crime initiative focused on Wells Branch area

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office held a free Public Safety Day on Sunday in the parking lot at the Cinemark 20 in Pflugerville.

This time, the event focused on how to keep cars safe from being stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies helped car owners etch their vehicle’s unique VIN number onto their windows. That number helps authorities identify and track their car if it’s stolen.

These events also allow the public to get their questions answered by local authorities.

“The more that we can get the education out to the community on how to protect themselves, then that helps us all,” said Capt. Craig Smith. “That helps the community and it also helps us on the amount of calls we’re having to take.”

The Sheriff’s Office suggests etching a VIN number on each window of your car.