TCSO hosts public safety day with focus on stolen cars

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - Travis County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Travis County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office held a free Public Safety Day on Sunday in the parking lot at the Cinemark 20 in Pflugerville.

This time, the event focused on how to keep cars safe from being stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies helped car owners etch their vehicle’s unique VIN number onto their windows. That number helps authorities identify and track their car if it’s stolen.

These events also allow the public to get their questions answered by local authorities.

“The more that we can get the education out to the community on how to protect themselves, then that helps us all,” said Capt. Craig Smith. “That helps the community and it also helps us on the amount of calls we’re having to take.”

The Sheriff’s Office suggests etching a VIN number on each window of your car.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s