Take a look inside First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on a normal Sunday

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs has posted its weekly Sunday service on its YouTube page for the past several years.

Last week’s church service had a couple dozen attendees and was titled “Proverbs 3 – You don’t need training wheels, you need Christ!” The service usually starts with a song and then Pastor Frank Pomeroy takes the pulpit. He usually then tells the parishioner to greet each other.

The church, while small, has what appears to be at least seven rows of seats on each side of the church.