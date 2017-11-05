Suspect charged in shooting of Harris County officer

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a deputy constable with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was shot six times in the legs, but is expected to survive.

A sheriff’s office spokesman tells KPRC 2 that Constable Justin Gay had been responding to a reported domestic dispute at the suspect’s mother’s home Sunday night. Constantine Argyriou ran into a field when Gay arrived. Officials say Gay used a stun gun on the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and shot the deputy.

KHOU reports that 38-year-old Argyrion has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Gay was taken to the hospital and will require several surgeries. Gay has been with the sheriff’s office for two years.

___

This story has been updated to remove any reference that the officer’s gun was used by the suspect, as was originally reported by the sheriff’s office.