AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office will host a Public Safety Day, Sunday to present the community with information and services on all things safety.

The event will be held at the Cinemark 20 parking lot on North IH-35. Representatives from various law enforcement and public safety groups will be there to give valuable information and services such as providing Child ID Kits and free VIN etching.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.